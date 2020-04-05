This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iconic singer Marianne Faithful being treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter went into hospital on Tuesday.

By AFP Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 10:19 AM
1 hour ago 15,237 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066836
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images

BRITISH SINGER MARIANNE Faithfull has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated in hospital, her publicists said yesterday.

“Marianne Faithfull’s manager… has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London,” music industry publicists Republic Media tweeted.

“She is stable and responding to treatment. We wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Faithfull’s friend, the US avant-garde performer Penny Arcade, wrote on her Facebook page that the singer went into hospital on Tuesday, reportedly after developing a cold while self-isolating.

“She has withstood and survived so much in her life — including being Marianne Faithful, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy,” wrote Arcade, whose real name is Susana Ventura.

Faithfull, 73, was one of the icons of the 1960s and was catapulted to fame at the age of just 17 singing As Tears Go By, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

She lived in Ireland for several decades – living in Ballsbridge before moving to Waterford in 2005 after a rent boom in Dublin 4, the Irish Independent reported at the time. 

She first moved to Ireland in the mid-1970s and kept her personal life mostly private. 

She has had a five-decade career as a singer-songwriter, and stage and film actress. But she has also had well-documented battles with drug addiction and health issues.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie