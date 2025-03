MARK ENGLISH HAS won a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.

English finished with a time of 1:45:46.

Only minutes later, Sarah Healy won a gold medal for Ireland in the 3000m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships. Healy finished with a time of 8:52.86.

The European Indoor Athletics Championships are taking place in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. The 31-year-old has previously won a silver medal in the 2015 Championships and a bronze medal in 2019.

Samuel Chapple of the Netherlands was a surprise gold medallist at 1:44.88, with Belgium’s Elliot Crestan second at 1:44.92.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.