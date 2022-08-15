'An honour bestowed': Marty Whelan chats to the man who'll have him on his leg forever

MARTY WHELAN HAS said he’s had an “honour bestowed” on him after speaking to a Dubliner who lost a bet to get a tattoo of the broadcaster.

Phil O’Kelly of Milltown got the tattoo of a youthful Whelan with his trademark moustache after losing a year-long Fantasy Premier League contest with his friend Coleman.

The winner of the bet was allowed to choose a tattoo for the loser to receive, with the only stipulation being that the tattoo had to be larger than a two Euro coin.

Speaking to Whelan on his Lyric FM show this morning, O’Kelly said he opted to go for a larger version, “about seven inches”, so he could “catch the sparkle in your eyes”.

In a series of tweets announcing his tattoo to the world, O’Kelly shared a conversation he had with Kit from Live Fast Tattoos in Temple Bar.

He says that even though it wouldn’t be his “first choice of tattoo” he wanted it to be large enough that people know who it is.

At the start I told him the most important thing was to capture his smile (I definitely didn't want a grumpy Marty on my leg forever more), and Kit absolutely nailed it. The pic will only get better as it settles down too pic.twitter.com/mzSJnk4qzu — Phil O'Kelly (@PhillyOKelly) August 14, 2022

O’Kelly said that he consulted with his wife about where he should get the tattoo and that it was decided it would go on his left thigh just below his hip.

During their chat this morning, Whelan repeatedly asked whether the homage was painful, O’Kelly said it was not and simply “a big graze on my leg”.

O’Kelly works for Spinal Injuries Ireland and Whelan told him that if he can help in any way “consider it done”.

Whelan also revealed that he doesn’t himself have any tattoos and added that he’s not aware of any RTÉ colleagues who’ve inspired body art.

“I have to say, we were chatting about this in the last few minutes and we were trying to figure out, I don’t think any of my colleagues have ever had this honour bestowed upon them. I don’t think so, I don’t think so,” Whelan said.

When O’Kelly suggested that he may start a trend, Whelan quoted Barry White and said they’d always share this bond regardless.

“No, no, you’re the first. You’re the first, the last, my everything, in fairness.”