MARY LOU MCDONALD accused the government of throwing struggling families ‘under the bus’ in October’s budget, as a survey found one in three families are getting into debt to fund back to school costs.

The Sinn Féin leader said the Taoiseach “couldn’t care less” about the cost pressures on families. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said McDonald was “oblivious” to the economic climate.

The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) research found that the number of families taking out loans to cover back-to-school costs has tripled to 12%.

Advertisement

The average amount of debt in 2025 is €376 compared to one in four parents in 2024, taking on an average of €368 of debt. The total back to school spend in 2025 is €1,450 for primary school parents and €1,560 for secondary school parents.

This is an increase for primary school parents of €364 compared to 2024, and €159 for secondary school parents. After school-care is the top expense for primary school at €197.

Over a third of parents say that they are forced to deny their children at least one back to school item. The research also found that 64% believe that back to school costs are a financial burden, while 78% of schools also ask for a ‘voluntary’ contribution.

The Sinn Féin leader read out in the Dáil the experiences of four people struggling with the cost of living, saying the cost of a weekly shop has gone up.

She said the “kick in the teeth for people is that you flatly tell them that you’re not going to help”, after the Government said there will be no one-off measures in October’s budget. She acknowledged the economic uncertainty caused by Donald Trump’s threat of a 30% tariff on EU goods, but said working class families and young people would be “the real casualty” in that scenario. “Why? Because they have a Government that cares more about the high rollers, the big bankers, your squadrons of junior and super junior ministers, than you do about struggling households,” she told the Dail during Leaders’ Questions on Wednesday. Martin said he would “test” any budget measures put forward by Sinn Fein, accusing the party of offering to spend billions on whichever issue crops up. The Taoiseach said the Government understands there has been pressure on households since the end of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said cost-of-living packages were announced in subsequent budgets as a result, but this year offered a different economic scenario, which he accused McDonald of being “oblivious” to. “I heard your spokesman talking about universal benefits for the high rollers. That’s what your spokesman Pearse Doherty said this morning. He wants universal energy credits for the high incomes, for the high rollers. I will test you and your commitment and your principles,” he said. “Will you agree to targeting? Will you agree to prioritising those in respect of child poverty in the forthcoming budget? Because we will target, and we will prioritise those most in need,” he added. He said permanent measures such as the “gamechanger” free books scheme and hot school meals programme have also been implemented. Martin added that Ireland’s 1.8% rate of inflation is the third lowest in the EU and is “mid-table” in relation to food prices. He said investment in the public’s future through spending on infrastructure is “important”. “For the first time ever now, we’re back to pre-famine population on the island of Ireland, that’s a positive, but we’ve got to provide for that in terms of our water infrastructure, in terms of housing, energy infrastructure, public transport and roads. But there are limits to what any government can do, and you’re the opposition with no limits in terms of what you will spend”, he said. “It doesn’t matter, whatever turns up on any day, you will spend a billion or two billion on it, that’s your philosophy and that’s your mindset.” Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education and Youth, Darren O’Rourke TD, said the survey highlights the urgent need for the government to introduce a cost-of-living package for hard-pressed families. “This survey undertaken by the ILCU found that one in three families will be forced into debt to send their children back to school this Autumn. This is shocking and shows the stark reality of the cost-of-living crisis,” he said. “Government must increase investment in our school system to match increasing costs in insurance, energy, electricity and elsewhere, and they should enact Sinn Féin’s Voluntary Contributions Bill to regulate this practice,” he said. O’Rourke urged the government to acknowledge the cost-of-living crisis and to respond to it with a cost-of-living package, adding that free school books and hot school meals do not go far enough to protect families from the increasing costs of education. Additional reporting by PA.