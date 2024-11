MARY LOU MCDONALD has rounded on Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin over comments he made about the Troubles.

In an interview with Colette Fitzpatrick on Virgin Media Television on Tuesday, Martin was questioned about what space would be needed between the parties before they could contemplate any coalition.

It was put to him that Sinn Féin had “moved” on a number of issues such as the Special Criminal Court.

“I have issues in terms of how Sinn Féin have consistently endeavored to rewrite history, to triumphalise what was a terrible conflict and a terrible war.”

“On both sides,” Fitzpatrick interjected.

“Well, imposed by the Provisional IRA. I think I’d be careful of saying both sides too. I mean, there was wrongs committed on behalf of the state, the British state in particular, but nothing justified,” Martin replied.

He went on to cite Operation Kenova, a major investigation into the operations of Stakeknife, thought to be the Army’s top agent inside the IRA, which found that more lives were probably lost than saved by the actions of the agent.

Martin said the report, headed up by Jon Boutcher, the former Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police, hit the nail on the head “when he says that the war of the Provisional IRA was on its own people. It was a terrible war that held back this island”.

The Journal understands that a number of Fianna Fáil members are unhappy about Martin’s comments, stating that he went too far.

The remarks come at a time when Martin has taken issue with questions continuing to be posed about a possible future coalition between his party and McDonald’s, with the Fianna Fáil leader stating the same narrative emerged towards the end of the 2020 election campaign also.

He has continually stated that his party will not enter government with Sinn Féin.

‘Gobsmacked’

In The Journal’s latest party leader interview, McDonald said she was “gobsmacked” by the Fianna Fáil leader’s remarks.

“I think it’s astonishing. From the leader of Fianna Fáil, a party that avowedly is pro united Ireland, a party that would aim for itself a Republican identity, such a disgraceful rewriting of history.

“I find it amazing from Micheál Martin, the leader of a party that was a full participant in the creation of the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement under the leadership of Bertie Ahern. I just cannot fathom a commentary like that. I’m gobsmacked actually by the comments.

McDonald said there are people that would find such words as “hurtful” and “insulting”, such as those who live north of the border, “who know full well through their lived experience, why there was a conflict, who lived through the brutality of a sectarian state, the denial of their rights, access to housing or work, the brutality and violence of the British state”

She told The Journal in an interview today that she thought the comments on the show were “remarkable and disgraceful”.

She went on to state that “there were reasons for the conflict” and “different experiences” were felt by many, she said.

“I absolutely recognise and accept and respect that, but to deny the experience of the nationalist population post partition from a leader in a system here in the south that looked the other way for generations is really reprehensible,” McDonald said.

The Tánaiste was asked about his remarks today while canvassing in Greystones.

He moved to explain, stating: “What I said was that there was state involvement in atrocities as well, but that the Kenova report was very clear in terms of its focus on the role of the provisional IRA as an organisation that attacked its own community.”

He said not enough attention was made to the report on collusion, adding “my views in Northern Ireland have been well known”.

“I’ve been a very balanced person in terms of Minister for Foreign Affairs in respect of the issues. I’ve sought justice for many people who were victimised by state collusion. But there’s no getting away from the Provisional IRA campaign, and it was in the context of the abduction and murder of Jean McConville, if you recall, and I think people were far too slow in coming to condemn what was a heinous crime, and the idea that people deserve kudos for doing it now was something I just found difficult to accept.” he added.

Unhappy Fianna Fáilers

“I can’t imagine people within Fianna Fáil or who vote for Fianna Fáil can be terribly happy with the leader who tries to deny what was the lived experience [of] northern nationalists in the six counties,” McDonald said today, stating that there are “objective historical facts”.

“Micheál Martin now is going down a rabbit hole, and I would have thought that would cause concern within that party,” said the Sinn Féin leader.

McDonald said “she has no doubt” that the comments will have “caused offence to people north of the border, I don’t know what he’s at”.

When asked about Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil going into government together, and what it might take for her party to be palatable to Martin, she said the Fianna Fáil leader has consistently said that doesn’t want to be in government with Sinn Féin.

“He won’t to speak to Sinn Féin, but he seems to be taking it out to new extremes, where he now wants to deny the reality of Irish history. And for somebody who talks a lot about the past, there’s probably a profound irony that he can distort and misrepresent the past,” she added.

If not Fianna Fáil, what other parties could she do business, and what might she compromise on.

Earlier today, McDonald said she would like people voting for her party to transfer to others on the left, such as the Social Democrats and People Before Profit

Her party will need a partner for government, she acknowledged.

“I’m not denying that, but I think we shouldn’t be putting the cart before the horse. The first step is for the electorate to determine ‘are we looking to change the government?’ The nitty gritty of what might be discussed, or how it might be discussed, or how those discussions might take place. It’s really just too premature to talk about that,” she said.

Is Sinn Féin a left-wing party or veering to the right?

So, if she’s asking people to transfer left, does she still count her party as a left-wing party? There has been much commented on in recent months about her party’s surge to the right on some issues, such as migration. Is it veering to the right?

“No, far from it,” said McDonald, who highlighted that her party advocated for Palestine long before the conflict was in the news every day.

She said Sinn Féin has been “consistent” in its politics and principles, but she added that “events happen as things move on”, stating:

“You can’t become a dinosaur, stuck forever, frozen in time. Our stances are based on our Republican principles, we’re an Irish Republican Party, we’re a social justice party.

That’s non negotiable, that’s never up for grabs.

Yesterday’s Red C poll results released by the Business Post has Sinn Féin tied with Fine Gael on 20 per cent, just behind Fianna Fáil who holds a narrow lead on 21 per cent.

It marks a rise of two percentage points for Sinn Féin but a fall of two points for Fine Gael compared to previous polling.

This week’s Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll reflected a similar landscape going into tomorrow’s decisive day, with Fianna Fáil on 20 – up two points – ahead of Sinn Féin up one on 20 and Fine Gael slumping six points to 19.

It is all to play for and none of the party leaders are taking anything for granted.

McDonald concluded by saying that she is “very optimistic” about the election.

“We think we have a bit of a wind at our back, and obviously we want to keep working that now through until election day.”

On her future leadership of the party, McDonald said:

I’ll be happy to continue to do my job whatever way the numbers fall.”

The Journal requested an interview with Taoiseach Simon Harris on numerous occasions throughout the campaign. Unfortunately, despite repeated requests being submitted, none were accepted by Fine Gael.

