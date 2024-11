FINE GAEL AND Sinn Féin are tied in a new pre-election poll, with Fianna Fáil enjoying a slight edge over the other two parties.

The Business Post has released new polling figures this evening, conducted by Red C, that show Sinn Féin and Fine Gael each receiving 20% of first preference votes.

It marks a rise of two percentage points for Sinn Féin but a fall of two points for Fine Gael compared to previous polling.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil sits just ahead of the other two on 21%, according to the Business Post’s poll, which was conducted by 20 and 26 November.

Advertisement

Independents are on track to receive 14% of first preference votes, the Social Democrats are on 6%, and the Labour Party are on 4% in the new poll.

The Green Party, Aontú and Independent Ireland are tied on 4% and People Before Profit is on 2%.

The Business Post poll also asked respondents which party they would give their second preference vote.

Fianna Fáil is expected to receive the highest level of second preference votes (21%) followed by Fine Gael (17%) and Sinn Féin (13%).

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin all have their eyes set on trying to lead the next government but close polling figures could be indicative of complicated coalition talks to come.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald clashed over issues like housing, justice, and how coalition talks might play out in the final leaders’ debate of the election last night.