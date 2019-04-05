This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda investigating Bobby Ryan's disappearance made note saying 'Mary Lowry had his head melted'

The garda made a note of it in his notebook but does not remember who said it.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 5 Apr 2019, 4:36 PM
58 minutes ago 4,140 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4579144
Mary Lowry leaving the Central Criminal Court Dublin
Image: Leah Farrell via Rollingnews
Mary Lowry leaving the Central Criminal Court Dublin
Mary Lowry leaving the Central Criminal Court Dublin
Image: Leah Farrell via Rollingnews

A GARDA INVESTIGATING the disappearance of Bobby Ryan made a note saying, “Mary Lowry had his head melted,” but he couldn’t remember who made the comment, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes told defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that the comment emerged during a conference of gardaí involved in the investigation when Ryan was a missing person before his body was found.

He made a note of it in his notebook but does not remember who said it.

Bobby Ryan (52), a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight, went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s house at 6.30am.

His body was found 22 months later in April 2013 in a run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry (52) and leased by the accused man Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Tipperary.

The prosecution claims that Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry. Quirke has pleaded not guilty to Ryan’s murder.

On his second day of cross-examination Chief Supt Hayes also revealed that Ryan’s phone last pinged off a mast at 10.19am on the day he went missing.

The mast is at Crogue Motors on the Cashel Road but he explained this does not mean the phone was immediately beside that location and agreed with Staines that a phone at Fawnagowan could ping off that mast.

Staines also pointed the witness towards an entry in his notebook dated 23 February 2016 which read, “height-bumper”.

Staines asked him what that means. The witness said it could have related to vehicles in the yard at Fawnagowan, a tractor or a van.

He added: “I can’t put it any further.” Staines asked him what gardaí had been discussing and he said he does not recall.

Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury of six men and six women that the prosecution case will come to a close on Monday.

Eoin Reynolds

