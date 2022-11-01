Ex-UK health secretary Matt Hancock signs up for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FORMER UK HEALTH secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly signed up to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.
Hancock will swap representing his constituents at Westminster for eating bugs in the jungle, according to The Sun newspaper.
The MP had to resign from the Cabinet after The Sun newspaper in the UK published footage of the Conservative MP kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.
He has now had the Tory whip suspended after the news emerged of his decision to enter the jungle.
Chief whip Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”
When Hancock’s Tory colleague Nadine Dorries went to the Australian jungle in 2012 she also had the whip suspended.
Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.
He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee, but pulled out of the race yesterday.
The first episode of this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will air at 9pm this Sunday on ITV in the UK and Virgin Media One in Ireland.
Includes reporting by Press Association
