Max von Sydow, star of The Exorcist and The Seventh Seal, dies aged 90

SWEDISH ACTOR MAX von Sydow, known for collaborations with direct Ingmar Bergman and numerous Hollywood roles, has died aged 90.

In a statement last night, his wife Catherine Brelet said: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow”.

Sydow’s iconic roles include The Seventh Seal (1957) – known for its scene in which von Sydow plays chess with Death – Jesus Christ in The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) and Father Merrin in The Exorcist (1973).

Most recently, he starred in Game of Thrones as The Three-Eyed Raven and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Von Sydow was born in Lund, Sweden in 1929 and made his film debut in 1949 before going on to work on a series of films with director Bergman.

With reporting from © – AFP 2020