This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 11 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

May rejects Corbyn's pitch as yet another week of Brexit debate looms in House of Commons

There’s less than 50 days to go until Britain is due to leave the EU.

By AFP Monday 11 Feb 2019, 8:18 AM
1 hour ago 4,303 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4487313
Image: Francisco Sero AP/PA Images
Image: Francisco Sero AP/PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has dismissed the opposition’s plans to deal with Brexit, telling Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that she was opposed to keeping the UK in some form of customs union with the EU.

This refusal of Corbyn’s Brexit plans effectively closes off another possible way that a no-deal Brexit could be avoided, with just 46 days left now until the UK is set to leave the EU.

However, with May needing all the support she can get from all sides of the House of Commons, she did indicate a willingness to make a concession on environmental and workers’ rights. 

It comes as yet another week of debating and voting is set to take place this week, after the parliament roundly rejected a Brexit deal May had sealed with the remaining 27 EU leaders.

MPs are set to vote again on Britain’s Brexit options on 14 February. But a member of May’s cabinet pledged yesterday to give parliament a further ballot two weeks later – a measure meant to give the premier more time for talks with the EU.

Her meetings in Brussels on Thursday made no breakthrough and fears of a no-deal scenario that gridlocks trade are running high.

May’s housing minister James Brokenshire insisted yesterday that the government had a clear strategy and timeline aimed at getting an agreement that Britain’s splintered parliament can pass.

“What gives certainty is a deal, and that’s why we want to see people getting behind us, getting behind this process that we now have,” Brokenshire told the BBC.

He pledged to give parliament a fresh vote on Britain’s options by February 27 if May does not come back with new concessions before then.

In the vote this week, MPs are set to have their say on amendments that could limit May’s options and give parliament a broader say over the Brexit process.

Brokenshire’s promise of another vote two weeks later is designed to discourage lawmakers from binding the government’s hands this week.

It is also meant to postpone a revolt by cabinet ministers who want to take a no-deal Brexit off the table for good.

‘My deal or worse’

The opposition Labour party has denounced May’s strategy as time-wasting aimed at forcing parliament to vote through a deal at the last moment.

“We shouldn’t be put in a position where the clock is run down and the prime minister says it’s either my deal or even worse,” Labour’s Brexit pointman Keir Starmer told The Sunday Times.

There are few signs of concessions coming May’s way from Brussels.

May’s Brexit minister Stephen Barclay will meet EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will visit Paris and Warsaw this week.

She is set to meet European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker again before the end of the month.

The sides are stuck on the issue of how to keep the Irish border open after Britain leaves.

Brexit backers in May’s party think the so-called backstop arrangement in the current deal would keep Britain indefinitely tied to EU rules.

The DUP also argues that it will splinter the North from mainland Britain.

But Brussels calls the arrangement essential for both keeping the border open and preserving the European Union’s integrity.

May has been trying to win a legal assurance giving Britain the right eventually to drop the backstop and negotiate its own trade deals.

With reporting from Sean Murray

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    102,624  112
    2
    		'It's nuts': Crews from China, South Korea and Australia descend on border amid 'no-deal' fears
    52,578  15
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A 24-year-old financial analyst in Dublin on €32,000 saving over €800 a month
    49,568  32
    Fora
    1
    		How to rebuild trust with customers when they've been victims of a security breach
    84  0
    2
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
    43,102  76
    2
    		As it happened: Monaghan v Galway, Roscommon v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
    34,472  13
    3
    		'It was the right time to have ownership of my life again'
    20,945  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		8 properties on the Dublin rent market this February that will probably make you want to move out of Ireland
    10,059  4
    2
    		23 shows worth watching on Channel 4's All 4 if you've had your fill of Netflix
    4,877  0
    3
    		'I would never ever buy jeans online': We talk shape, size and skinnies with Style Savvy's Laura Jordan
    3,729  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Seven in 10 SMEs think Brexit will have negative impact and many are cancelling investment plans
    Seven in 10 SMEs think Brexit will have negative impact and many are cancelling investment plans
    Chimpanzees escape Belfast Zoo enclosure using snapped tree branch
    Tony Blair says no-deal Brexit could be 'devastating' for peace process
    HEALTH
    'Simon Harris has to go': Sinn Féin to table motion of no confidence in health minister
    'Simon Harris has to go': Sinn Féin to table motion of no confidence in health minister
    Labour Court to decide on nurses' strike intervention after talks break up at 3am
    Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after assault in Kerry
    Man in critical condition after assault in Kerry
    Kerry driver arrested for drug driving and €300 worth of cocaine seized
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man missing since Tuesday
    IRELAND
    'One week you're not in and the next week you're starting against Scotland'
    'One week you're not in and the next week you're starting against Scotland'
    Schmidt hoping Ireland's challenges are a 'vaccination' for the World Cup
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie