Gardaí seek information about Mazda 6 car after fatal hit-and-run in Cavan

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in Ballyjamesduff in county Cavan are renewing their appeal to the public for information.

Shortly after midday last Friday, 19 August, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered by a road user along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff.

A post-mortem has been conducted at Cavan General Hospital, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and it has been determined that the man was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or people with information to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are seeking to identify the driver of a dark blue/navy Mazda 6 which has damage to the left front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, windscreen, and has a missing wing mirror on the passenger side.

Any people who may have observed this vehicle – especially car dealers, mechanics, scrap dealers and garages that may have encountered this car and carried out repairs – have been asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia Road and/or on minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday, 18 August, to make this footage available to them.

Any person who was in the area and observed any activity which drew their attention is also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.