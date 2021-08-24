#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 August 2021
McDonald's milkshakes off the menu in the UK due to supply-chain issues

Firms across the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 11:05 AM
28 minutes ago 4,044 Views 27 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FAST FOOD GIANT McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in all of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.

The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.

A spokesman reportedly said the group is suffering supply chain issues, but is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

McDonald’s is the latest to be hit by supply woes after Nando’s was last week forced to shut around 50 restaurants amid a chicken shortage. It blamed staffing shortages at suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers.

2.61780965 Source: PA Images

Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials.

Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the British government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

Press Association

