McCain Foods recalls batch of hash brown due to possible presence of plastic

MCCAIN FOODS IS recalling a batch of its hash browns due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The product in question is McCain Hash Browns with a pack size of 625g and a best before date of September 2020.

McCain Foods is recalling the batches with the quality number W25032019 with production times from 12:00 to 23:59.

This is due to there being a possible presence of pieces of plastic in the batch.

Points-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores that sold the batch.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the recall on its website this morning.