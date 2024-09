FORMER FINANCE MINISTER Michael McGrath has said the EU Justice Commissioner role will be “challenging and complex”.

McGrath was given the Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law portfolio by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

The portfolio includes protection of consumer rights and tackling corruption in the EU.

Asked about his reaction to receiving the position, McGrath said he was getting a better sense of how important the role is.

He said the “broad” portfolio will include tackling disinformation and foreign interference in elections as well as data protection and privacy.

“It is an incredibly important portfolio, and the more I read into it, and the more people I speak to who have knowledge of the portfolio, the greater the sense I get that this is a big job and a big portfolio, which is going to be challenging and complex, for sure,” he told RTE’s The Week In Politics.

“But if you think about it, upholding our democracy, protecting the rule of law throughout the European Union, it is really the bedrock of our society throughout the European Union, and it’s also the foundation stone of a successful economy throughout the single market.”

Mr McGrath said Ms von der Leyen had asked him to strengthen the link between the EU budget and compliance with the rule of law, adding that the issue of withholding EU funds to countries like Hungary over breaches of rule of law is “a very sensitive issue”.

“There is a toolbox which, at one end, will involve dialogue and trying to engage with countries and bring about progress where there has been slippage and backsliding on democratic principles.

“But at the other end of the spectrum, there is a stick and we will be prepared to use it and ensure that there is a very direct link between EU funds and the EU budget and compliance with rule of law, and that is fundamental to this portfolio.”

Mr McGrath and the other commissioners designate will take part in a series of hearings held by committees of the European Parliament to vet Ms von der Leyen’s candidates.

When passed, Ms von der Leyen’s team of commissioners will be voted on by MEPs.