THE WIFE OF former president Donald Trump, Melania Trump, has made a rare appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee yesterday.

It was Melania’s first public showing alongside her husband since he faced an attempt on his life at a a Pennsylvania rally last Saturday, though the former First Lady did issue an impassioned statement after the shooting.

She has been largely absent from Trump’s ongoing campaign until now. She had not been present on the campaign trail, nor had she been for court appearances in a criminal case regarding hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The case saw him become the first former US president to become a convicted felon.

Her appearance drew wild cheers as she entered the convention hall, only minutes before Trump delivered his acceptance speech that lasted for an hour and a half.

From the stage, Trump told the crowd he was “deeply honoured to be accompanied by my wonderful wife, Melania.”

As balloons tumbled around them, the pair exchanged an awkward kiss and held hands.

The ex-president’s grandchildren also played a role at the Republican gathering.

Trump held his youngest granddaughter, Carolina, on his lap as her father Eric spoke earlier on Thursday.

On Wednesday night Trump’s eldest granddaughter Kai told the gathered crowd of a “very caring and loving” family patriarch.

“He’s just a normal grandpa, he gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking,” she said.

The teenage daughter of Donald Jr. spoke of their shared love of golf, even when the former president tries to throw her off when playing against her.

“I don’t let him get to me, but I have to remind him I’m a Trump, too,” she said.

His children, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany all attended the convention.

Famed US professional wrestling star Hulk Hogan endorsed Trump’s presidential run at the convention yesterday, ripping off his shirt in his signature style to reveal he was wearing another one underneath with the Republican candidate’s name on it.

“With our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we’re gonna bring America back together,” the 1980s icon said on stage ahead of Trump’s closing speech on the fourth day of the event.

Includes reporting by AFP.