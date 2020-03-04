Mechanic (40) caught by gardaí drug-driving a car left in for repair

A MECHANIC WHO was disqualified from driving was caught at the wheel of a car that had been left in to be repaired.

Yesterday at 2.30pm, the Dublin Metropolitan Region roads policing unit observed a car been driven “at speed and erratically”.

Gardaí said that the car had been left into a garage for repair, and was being driven by a mechanic at the time.

“The mechanic was a disqualified driver and tested positive for cocaine,” a tweet from An Garda Síochána said, adding that court proceedings are to follow.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Gardaí said that they had charged the driver involved, who was a man aged in his 40s.

He has been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on 31 March 2020.

Background

Drivers can be disqualified if they have 12 penalty points on their licence, or if a judge decides to revoke their licence instead of giving penalty points.

The maximum penalty for drink or drug driving is a €5,000 fine, and/or imprisonment for up to 6 months.

All drink driving offences result in disqualification from driving for at least three months.

You can read more about driving offences on Citizens Information, here.