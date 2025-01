TWO FEUDING FAMILIES who allegedly engaged in violent disorder in a Cork supermarket, where terrified customers saw men swinging baseball bats and pickaxe handles, are set to engage with a traveller mediation service later this week.

Cork District Court heard last Friday from Det. Garda Aidan Forrest who gave evidence in relation to an incident which occurred at Hollyhill shopping centre on the northside of the city on 6 January.

Det. Garda Forrest said that 15 people were allegedly involved in the act of violent disorder — 12 members of the Faulkner family and three of the O’Brien family.

He said that on the afternoon of the alleged offence three members of the O’Brien family drove in the the car park of a branch of Supervalu in Hollyhill, whilst a short time later 12 members of the Faulkner family entered the car park in three vehicles.

“The occupants of vehicles exit, some carrying weapons … Charles Faulkner is captured on CCTV exiting the front passenger seat of a silver Toyota Avensis. Jamie O’Brien alights from a Ford Tipper Truck with a baseball bat and starts running.

“Charlie Faulkner allegedly chases Jamie O’Brien around the car park initially before he follows Mr O’Brien inside Supervalu. Charlie is captured having an altercation with Jamie O’Brien inside the store down one of the aisles.

“He is then observed swinging a pickaxe handle at Jamie O’Brien who was hiding behind the counter/till area. He then runs from the shop and gets into a black Passat which leaves the scene at speed,” said Det Garda Forrest.

Last Friday, Judge Mary Dorgan granted bail with conditions to Michael Faulkner, aged 20, of Curraheen Close in Bishopstown, Cork to appear in court on 1 April next on a violent disorder charge.

She also granted bail to Michael John O’Brien (22) of Ard Na Bhaile, Buttevant, Co Cork on a different charge of causing criminal damage to a house in Carrigaline on 6 January. He will appear in court on 2 April.

Another defendant, Jamie O’Brien (33) of Ardmore Avenue, Knocknaheeny, Cork reserved his position in relation to a bail application and was remanded in custody until today. (Monday)

Judge Dorgan also remanded Charlie Faulkner, aged 18, of Meadow View Park in Ballyvolane, Cork and 26-year-old Michael James Faulkner of Lower Killeens, County Cork in custody until today on the violent disorder charge.

Today at Cork District Court, solicitor Frank Buttimer, who is representing both Charlie and Michael James Faulkner, said that he had made enquiries in relation to possible mediation between the parties. This followed a suggestion from Judge Dorgan that mediation was required with Pavee Point to end to dispute.

However, Mr Buttimer told Judge Dorgan that Pavee Point informed that him they no longer provide a mediation service due to a lack of funding. Mr Buttimer said that they asked him to contact the Traveller Mediation Service who agreed to engage with all parties.

Solicitor Shane Collins Daly, representing Mr O’Brien, said that both families were willing to explore options to end the feud. Mediation between the families will occur on Thursday. It will be facilitated by a member of the Traveller Mediation Service who will go to the prison to meet the defendants. He will also engage with other family members.

Mr Collins Daly said that his client planned to “fully contest the case” as he had told his solicitor that he was an “innocent party.”

Judge Dorgan remanded the three accused in custody to appear before the court again on January 20th next. She added that it was a “significant and serious matter.”

Mr Buttimer had suggested that his clients and Mr O’Brien be present in court next Monday to “observe their interactions” following the mediation and pending a “good outcome.” However, Judge Dorgan has opted to hear their bail applications by video link next Monday.