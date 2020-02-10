Five men arrested following overnight burglary at phone shop in Co Clare

An image of the recovered phones

FIVE MEN IN their late teens and early 20s have been arrested over a burglary at a phone shop in Co Clare in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at a shop on O’Connell Street, Ennis.

Shortly before 2.30am, gardaí in Ennis received a report of a burglary that had just happened.

A grey car had been seen leaving the area. Gardaí located and suspected car and carried out a managed pursuit.

The car was abandoned on Ballyalla Grove and the occupants fled in different directions.

One man was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station.

A search of the car was carried out and gardaí recovered a large quantity of mobile phones that had been stolen.

Gardaí put a cordon in place in the surrounding areas and a car was stopped on the Gort Road at around 5.30am.

Three men who were in the car were arrested and brought to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.

At around 8am, a fifth man was arrested whilst walking on Drumcliffe Road. He was taken to Ennis Garda Station.

All five men arrested are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.