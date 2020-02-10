This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five men arrested following overnight burglary at phone shop in Co Clare

All five men arrested are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Feb 2020, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago 5,780 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5001077
An image of the recovered phones
Image: Garda Press Office
An image of the recovered phones
An image of the recovered phones
Image: Garda Press Office

FIVE MEN IN their late teens and early 20s have been arrested over a burglary at a phone shop in Co Clare in the early hours of the morning. 

The incident happened at a shop on O’Connell Street, Ennis. 

Shortly before 2.30am, gardaí in Ennis received a report of a burglary that had just happened. 

A grey car had been seen leaving the area. Gardaí located and suspected car and carried out a managed pursuit. 

The car was abandoned on Ballyalla Grove and the occupants fled in different directions. 

One man was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station. 

A search of the car was carried out and gardaí recovered a large quantity of mobile phones that had been stolen. 

Gardaí put a cordon in place in the surrounding areas and a car was stopped on the Gort Road at around 5.30am. 

Three men who were in the car were arrested and brought to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations. 

At around 8am, a fifth man was arrested whilst walking on Drumcliffe Road. He was taken to Ennis Garda Station. 

All five men arrested are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie