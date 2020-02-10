Five men arrested following overnight burglary at phone shop in Co Clare

FIVE MEN IN their late teens and early 20s have been arrested over a burglary at a phone shop in Co Clare in the early hours of the morning.
The incident happened at a shop on O’Connell Street, Ennis.
Shortly before 2.30am, gardaí in Ennis received a report of a burglary that had just happened.
A grey car had been seen leaving the area. Gardaí located and suspected car and carried out a managed pursuit.
The car was abandoned on Ballyalla Grove and the occupants fled in different directions.
One man was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station.
A search of the car was carried out and gardaí recovered a large quantity of mobile phones that had been stolen.
Gardaí put a cordon in place in the surrounding areas and a car was stopped on the Gort Road at around 5.30am.
Three men who were in the car were arrested and brought to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.
At around 8am, a fifth man was arrested whilst walking on Drumcliffe Road. He was taken to Ennis Garda Station.
All five men arrested are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
