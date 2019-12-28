Two kayakers rescued from Lough Derg after getting into difficultly

ONE PERSON IS recovering in hospital after two kayakers were rescued on Lough Derg this morning.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched shortly after 9.00am when the Irish Coast Guard received reports that two men had gotten in trouble close to the Tipperary shore.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was tasked from its base at Dromineer while the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was also alerted. A number of National Ambulance Service resources were also mobilised along with the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

Rescue 115 carried out a search of the area where the kayakers were last seen and located the casualties who had drifted some distance in the strong currents.

It’s understood that the kayaks capsized in what have been described as ‘choppy waters’. However, both men managed to hold onto and remained with their craft.

They were taken on board the RNLI lifeboat after being directed to their locations by the helicopter crew. The casualties were transported to Garrykennedy by the lifeboat volunteers where they were assessed and treated by ambulance paramedics.

Coast Guard personnel and gardaí secured a safe landing zone for Rescue 115 in case it was required however, after being assessed by paramedics, it was confirmed that neither man needed to be airlifted to hospital.

One person was later transferred to hospital by road ambulance for treatment but his condition is not believed to be serious.

Lough Derg RNLI volunteer helm Owen Cavanagh said: