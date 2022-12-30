Half of women experiencing menopause view it as a negative experience

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEW RESEARCH FROM the Department of Health shows that 55% of women experiencing perimenopause and menopause describe it as a negative experience, with just 22% describing it as a positive experience.
Perimenopause refers to the time during which a woman’s body makes the transition to menopause.
Data from the research shows that:
Over 1,200 women reported that their most intense menopause symptoms were temperature changes (76%), changes in periods (73%), tiredness (72%), sleep issues (68%), changes in body shape (58%), cognitive issues (56%), mood changes (54%) and joint pain (53%).
The research also showed that if a woman experiences a symptom frequently, she is very likely to say it has a severe impact on her quality of life.
The top pieces of advice those surveyed would give other women about menopause is:
In October, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, launched a national campaign to support women to talk about menopause, empowering women to talk about their experience with their partner, family, friends and colleagues.
