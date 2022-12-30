Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 30 December 2022 Dublin: 11°C
Getty Images
# Survey
Half of women experiencing menopause view it as a negative experience
The survey found that the average woman in menopause experiences up to seven symptoms at any given time.
361
0
39 minutes ago

NEW RESEARCH FROM the Department of Health shows that 55% of women experiencing perimenopause and menopause describe it as a negative experience, with just 22% describing it as a positive experience. 

Perimenopause refers to the time during which a woman’s body makes the transition to menopause.

Data from the research shows that:

  • Almost one in three (31%) of women 35+ years said they were currently going through perimenopause or menopause
  • One in two (55%) women experiencing perimenopause or menopause describe it as a negative experience
  • The average woman in menopause experiences up to seven symptoms at any given time
  • One in three women in menopause say they have constant symptoms
  • Only one in five (23%) women in menopause say they would be happy to talk about it to their manager at work
  • The majority of people (93%) agree that menopause can have a big impact on a woman’s everyday life. 

Over 1,200 women reported that their most intense menopause symptoms were temperature changes (76%), changes in periods (73%), tiredness (72%), sleep issues (68%), changes in body shape (58%), cognitive issues (56%), mood changes (54%) and joint pain (53%).

The research also showed that if a woman experiences a symptom frequently, she is very likely to say it has a severe impact on her quality of life.

The top pieces of advice those surveyed would give other women about menopause is:

  • talk to your GP
  • get information / advice
  • get as much help as you can
  • stay positive and be kind to yourself.  

In October, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, launched a national campaign to support women to talk about menopause, empowering women to talk about their experience with their partner, family, friends and colleagues.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     