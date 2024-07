MEPS ARE SET to vote on continuing their support for Ukraine later today in Strasbourg, France as the war-torn nation takes steps to join the European Parliament.

The tenth European Parliament sat for the first time yesterday, with the first debates and points of order taking place today.

The group of politicians have made it a priority for them to make the continued support for Ukraine the first point of the agenda for this term. The Ukrainian flag is also flying side-by-side with the EU flag outside the Parliament this week.

Today, MEPs from opposing factions took the opportunity to call out the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visits Moscow in Russia, Beijing in China and Kyiv in Ukraine, on what he called “peace missions”.

Polish MEP Andrzej Halicki opened the debate by suggesting that, along with continuing its support for Ukraine, the Parliament should promote “common European security”. Halicki is a member of the EPP – the same parliamentary group that includes Ireland’s Fine Gael.

Halicki said developing the continent’s security is “the most important challenge that we are facing” and claimed that this can be done by increasing Ukraine’s security. “No one deserves to call themselves a Patriot if they undermine this position,” he said.

MEPs sat for the first time yesterday in Strasbourg in France. Alamy Alamy

Spain’s Iratxe García Perez, President of the left-leaning Socialists & Democrats group, directly called out the new Patriots group, labelling them “false patriots”. The Irish Labour Party is a member of their group.

She denounced Orbán’s attempt to secure a so-called “peace deal” and said the EU’s “clear, unalienable position” was to support Ukraine until it has defeated Russia and invading forces.

Far-right group the Patriots of Europe, which was formally recognised yesterday after it was founded by Orbán last month, defended the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Leader of the group and French National Rally leader, Jordan Bardella, who last month was on track to become the next Prime Minister of France before he was beaten in the second round, said the EU needed to rethink its position.

Bardella revealed that the new group, made up of 84 MEPs from some of Europe’s most right-leaning, populist and Eurosceptic parties, would be voting against the resolution.

While Bardella wholefully condemned the invasion of Ukraine, labelling it an “unjustified war of aggression”, he said he disagreed with provisions in the resolution which meant that Nato members in the EU would have to continue to provide 0.25% of their GDP, annually, in aid to Ukraine.

The motion before the MEPs today isn’t just a statement of support. The resolution condemns the actions of Orbán, obligates MEPs and their member states to continue to uphold their aid contributions as well as expressing “full solidarity” with the country.

France's Jordan Bardella speaks to fellow MEPs today in Strasbourg. Alamy Alamy

But the Patriots Group believes the EU should have more scrutiny over the amount of monetary aid that is being send to Ukraine and suggests that the conflict should be resolved through negotiations.

This position has been very much rejected by the EU, who claims their position is undermined as Orbán initially protested aid being sent to Ukraine as financial grants from the bloc were suspended to Hungary, over alleged breaches of the rule of law.

While Bardella today said the parliamentarians “cannot let Russian imperialism absorb the Ukraine”, he added that he could not vote for the resolution as it believes the monetary contributions “threatens” France and Europe’s economy.

He noted that the resolution also denounces Orbán’s so-called peace missions, and said that he cannot support that condemnation as that as he also believes the Hungarian Prime Minister was trying to progress discussion.

Bardella, who is one of the youngest MEPs – at 28 years old – said that the MEPs should be focusing on the European economy, the common agriculture policy and ensuring that the Union has “strategic defence infrastructure”.

His political rival, Valerié Hayler, the President of Fianna Fáil’s Renew Group, said that the only threat to the European economy is Russian President Vladimir Putin. She added that the EU should be firm in their response to any “propaganda”.

Hayler said that the Parliamentarians should not give way to Orbán’s actions and accused the Prime Minister of “endangering our Union” with his visits.

The right-leaning European Conservatives and Reformists vice chairperson, Poland’s Joachim Brudziński, said: “Only a Ukrainian victory can lead to a Putin defeat. A Ukrainian defeat would lead to Russian forces on our borders.”

He added that even though a Russian defeat had the potential to take weeks, months or even years, it would be worthwhile for European countries to avoid the possibility of nuclear weapons being used in Europe.

Spanish right-wing politician Hermann Tertsch defended the Patriots group, by accusing Spain, France and Germany of “conning” the EU by not helping Ukraine enough. He claimed, instead of weapons, the countries were only sending helmets.

Martin Schirdewan, co-leader of the Left Group – which Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Sinn Féin are members of – said though Europe should continue its support for Ukraine, peace negotiations should not be ruled out.

The German MEP said that while he did not Orbán’s visits, the EU should be promoting a diplomatic solution instead of supporting an “arms race”. He called out loopholes in sanctions, which he claimed were being used by weapons manufacturers.

A vote on the motion takes place this afternoon.

Muiris O’Cearbhaill will be in Strasbourg, France reporting on the first Plenary session of this European Parliament this week. Keep up to date on the latest on The Journal.