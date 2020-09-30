#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 September 2020
Mercy hospital in Cork asks 'non-urgent' cases to go elsewhere after surge in people attending ED

Patients who do attend the emergency department are likely to experience delays.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 11:33 AM
22 minutes ago 2,291 Views 5 Comments
Mercy University Hospital
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

MERCY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL (MUH) in Cork has appealed to members of the public, where possible, to not attend the hospital after a surge in the volume of attendances at its Emergency Department.

A spokesperson for MUH said: “Due to the surge in activity at the ED, the hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

“The hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the Emergency Department and while the ED remains open 24/7 it is regrettable that patients will experience delays.”

The spokesperson stressed that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are “being cared for”.

Patients with less urgent complaints have been advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus.

South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours; the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, is open from 8am to 6pm; the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm; and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

