ON THE COAST of Inis Oírr ten days ago, two men on a work trip were examining rock pools about 200 yards from the Plassey shipwreck when they came across a clear glass bottle that appeared to contain a scrolled message.

The two, Matthew Laming and Chris Hurley, pulled it from the water and took a few pictures of it, curious, and then brought it back to the bar they had been occupying with others. The bottle was sealed with a flaky, floral-scented wax, Laming said, and it was firmly sealed shut.

“We tried to get the message out of the bottle, but we couldn’t,” Laming told The Journal. “So another friend ended up smashing the bottle to get the message out.”

A video taken of the men opening the message shows them in a busy bar carefully pulling a waxed cord from the paper. “Did you find this?” a friend of theirs off-screen asks. “Sure I thought you were sending it.”

Once the message was out, it revealed itself to be written in thick black ink in another language.

“We tried to translate the message, and it seemed to be like an SOS type message. But we kind of just dismissed it as a hoax,” he said. “We didn’t really believe it, but we thought it was interesting anyway, so we posted it up on Reddit, and that’s kind of when it kicked off.”

Once it was posted on Reddit, hundreds of people grew fascinated with the story, and made the link between the curious message and the crew missing from an abandoned Taiwanese fishing boat.

On 1 January, 2021, a Taiwanese fishing boat by the name of Yong You Sung No. 18 was reported missing by its owner after they lost contact with the boat’s captain. According to local media, the boat was a commercial Taiwanese tuna longliner. It was located by an American rescue aircraft about 606 nautical miles northeast of Midway Atoll.

The captain, whose surname is Li, and his nine Indonesian crewmen were not on board the ship.

“Photographs taken from the plane showed that the windows of Li’s cabin had been damaged and that the lifeboat was missing. The rescue team suspected that the crew had successfully escaped after the ship was hit by large waves,” Taiwan News reported in 2021.

The message found by Laming and Hurley roughly translates to the following:

“PLEASE SEND HELP!” “WE ARE LOST SINCE 12/20″ “THERE ARE 3 OF US HERE” “WE DO NOT KNOW THE NAME OF THE ISLAND” “INJURED”.

Beneath it are the words “HELP HELLO SOS”, followed by a Chinese symbol that translates to “LI” – the surname of the boat’s captain. At the bottom of the note is “YONG YU SING 18″.

A comment on a Taiwanese news channel on Youtube said the bottle appears to be a Stella Artois Cider bottle, Laming said, which he agrees could be possible. The product hasn’t been available in Ireland for the last number of years and its production has heavily reduced due to poor sales since 2021.

“If this is a hoax then it’s still most likely four to five years old,” Laming said.

Laming says that he still has a healthy degree of scepticism towards the authenticity of the message, but after users on Reddit pointed to the unsolved mystery of the missing fishermen, he decided to hand it in to local gardaí.

And what if it is real?

“As unlikely as it is, that’s one of the reasons why we really handed it in, you know, what if? You’d always be thinking. Then if you didn’t hand it in, if there were trapped somewhere… you’d always be thinking, wouldn’t you?”

In recent days, the story has been picked up by Taiwanese media. “We’ve just seen all the clips that’s been on TV over there for however long. It’s in all the newspapers over there,” Laming said, adding that it’s been the “talk of work” since the potential connection has been realised.

When asked about the note being handed in, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Co Galway received a report of an item found at Inis Oírr, Aran Islands, at approximately 4pm on 19th of July 2025.”

The Taiwanese Embassy in Ireland has been contacted for comment.