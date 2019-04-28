This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
It's going to be a wet week ahead as 'heavy bursts of rain' forecast

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 9:23 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

STORM HANNAH HAS come and gone but it looks set to be another cloudy and wet few days ahead. 

Met Éireann has said today will be cloudy with some mist and drizzle in the morning. 

The cloud will ease off in the afternoon in Connacht and Munster with sunshine coming through. 

Temperatures will range from between 11 to 18 degrees.

Occasional rain and drizzle is forecast in the east coast tonight, but it will be mainly dry across the bulk of the country. 

A few showers are expected throughout tomorrow but it will be mainly dry with periods of sunshine. 

It’s due to be a wet start to Tuesday with “occasional heavy bursts of rain”. Met Éireann has said a clearance will develop in the western half of the country during the afternoon but the rain will continue in the eastern side of Ireland until evening time. 

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will range between 12 to 15 degrees. 

Thursday morning will see a dry and bright start to the day. However, cloud is due to increase across the western half of the country in the afternoon and outbreaks of rain will develop through Ulster, Connacht and west-Munster. 

And looking ahead to Friday, Met Éireann expects a good deal of dry weather, with temperatures ranging from 15 to 19 degrees.

