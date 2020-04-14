This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
It's going to be dry and mostly sunny with temperatures in mid-to-high teens this week

Temperatures will reach as high as 17 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 7:18 AM
People walking on a sunny Dun Laoghaire pier last week reminded of social distancing.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TODAY WILL BE dry and mostly sunny with any frost quickly clearing and there’s a similar pattern forecast for the week, Met Éireann has said.

The sunshine today will be a little hazy at times, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

The dry weather will persist into this evening, where another cold night is forecast with lowest temperatures of -1 to 2 degrees. 

Another dry and sunny day is forecast tomorrow with “plenty of sunshine” and temperature highs of 14 to 16 degrees.

Looking further ahead for the rest of the week, Met Éireann said: “Continuing mostly dry in the north and west with sunny spells, cloud increasing with rain at times in the south and east.”

Thursday will start off dry and bright, but with a little more cloud than previous days bringing patchy light rain in southern coastal counties in the evening.

Temperatures will reach as high as 17 degrees on Thursday, with the midlands and west enjoying the mildest weather. 

It’s also set to reach 17 degrees on Friday with many areas dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. 

The weekend, then, is forecast to be slightly cooler and cloudy over much of the country with patchy outbreaks of rain at times. 

