Murder, rape, assault and drug offences: Over 1,000 Irish arrested by Met Police this year

THERE WERE OVER 1,000 arrests of Irish people by the UK’s Met Police up until the middle of October this year.

Data released to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information legislation provides a breakdown of the offences people were arrested for from 1 January to 21 October 2021 – a total of 1,053.

It is unclear whether people were arrested multiple times for different offences. For example, a person may have been arrested on different occasions throughout the year on various charges.

Three Irish citizens were arrested over attempted murder and 27 were arrested on suspicion of making a murder threat.

A total of 14 Irish people were arrested on suspicion of rape this year, while 27 were arrested on suspicion of other sexual offences.

Meanwhile, 19 Irish citizens were arrested on suspicion of harassment and two were arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Last year, a total of 1,227 arrests of Irish people were made by the Met Police up until 21 October of that year.

Most common offences

Similar to last year, the most common offence was assault. A total of 184 Irish people arrested over common assault offences.

Wanted on warrant was the second most common offence at 93, followed closely by actual bodily harm (ABH) at 79. A total of 33 people were arrested in investigations into grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Elsewhere, 31 Irish citizens were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Nine people were arrested for kidnapping offences.

In total, there were 78 separate offences that Irish people were arrested for, many of which were broken down into specific crimes.

For example, there were 10 separate listings for drug offences, as seen below.

Source: Met Police

In total, there were a total of 75 arrests made for such offences. The majority related to possession of Class B drugs and possession of Class A drugs, at 26 each.

Last year, a total of 130 drug offence arrests of Irish citizens were made.

Meanwhile, some 31 Irish people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, while 52 were arrested in probes into public order issues.

Driving offences

A total of 27 Irish people were arrested for having a positive breath test, the same amount as last year. A further five were arrested for refusing a breath test.

A total of 13 Irish people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle, while four were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Four Irish people were arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering and 26 were arrested as part of investigations into vehicle theft.

A total of 25 people were arrested as part of investigations into criminal damage of motor vehicles.