Facebook's parent company Meta expected to announce further job losses today

FACEBOOK’S PARENT COMPANY Meta is expected to cut its global workforce today, just ten weeks after the social media giant laid off 10,000 staff.

Meta also cut a further 11,000 employees in November of last year.

It is believed that staff will be informed of the job losses today.

It is not yet known how many jobs will be cut or whether the decision will have an impact on staff in Ireland.

Around 2,6000 people are directly employed by Meta in Ireland and Dublin is home to its European headquarters.

When Meta reduced its workforce by around 10,000 in March, it led to around 50 job losses in Ireland, while November’s layoffs resulted in over 300 job cuts here.

In a Facebook post in March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that this would be their “Year of Efficiency”.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” he wrote.

“It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success. We will support people in the same ways we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve.”

In that March post, Zuckerberg added that he was surprised with how many things “have gone faster” since laying off 11,000 people in November of last year.

Under the heading of ‘Leaner is Better’, he wrote: “A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster.

“People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling.

“That’s why in our Year of Efficiency, we are focused on cancelling projects that are duplicative or lower priority and making every organization as lean as possible.”