POLICE IN THE US city of Miami have confirmed they are investigating an Irish man for an alleged sexual assault incident at a hotel during an Armagh GAA visit.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a trip by the All Ireland winners to Florida in November.

Earlier this week, Miami Beach police had said they were not aware of any incident, had received no call for assistance and were not investigating – but they told The Journal this weekend that its position has now changed and what they term a proactive investigation has been launched.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland this week said that a man had been arrested by them on Tuesday last on suspicion of sexual assault after he voluntarily came forward. He was later released on police bail as investigations continue.

It is understood a complaint was made by a woman who also travelled with the group to the Miami Beach area of Florida.

The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) said it was “aware of allegations of a sexual battery” involving members of Armagh GAA visiting and staying at a hotel.

“Our records do not reflect any call for service or documented interaction between the victim and our officers regarding this incident.

“Nevertheless, MBPD treats such allegations with the highest level of seriousness. In response, we have proactively launched an investigation and are working closely with federal and state law enforcement partners to facilitate any assistance required by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

“We remain committed to ensuring public safety and providing a comprehensive and collaborative response to any reports of criminal activity in our jurisdiction,” a spokesperson said.

Solicitors for the man who is believed to have been arrested issued a statement to media organisations this week, stating: “My client voluntarily presented himself to the PSNI yesterday to be interviewed.

“He co-operated fully with the PSNI in the initial stages of the investigation.

“He is innocent of all charges and vows to do everything in his power to clear his name,” the statement read.

A GAA spokesperson said earlier this week: “We are aware of a reported incident and are responding to serious allegations.

“We can confirm Armagh GAA is continuing to respond to this matter in collaboration with Ulster GAA, the GAA at Central Level and the PSNI.

“Out of respect for those involved and ongoing police enquiries, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

This morning, the Sunday World which first reported the allegations, said that Armagh GAA told its annual convention on Thursday that it was working ‘tirelessly with the PSNI’ on the matter.