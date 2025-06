FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS HAVE been announced for Kenmare farmer Michael ‘Mike’ Gaine, whose remains were recently discovered by investigating gardaí and formally identified last week.

Mr Gaine was first reported missing on 21 March. His disappearance was later ruled a homicide and it is now believed he was murdered on his farm on the date of his disappearance on 20 March.

Well-known and widely popular in his locality, Mr Gaine’s funeral will be held on Saturday, 7 June. He will be reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home in Kenmare on Friday 6 June from 2pm.

He will be laid to rest privately and the funeral notice has requested only family flowers. Donations can be made to Kerry Mountain Rescue and Sarda (Search and rescue Dog Association), if desired.

The house is private.

“Michael’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this extremely difficult time,” the funeral notice reads.

He is predeceased by his parents, and “sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken wife Janice, sisters Noreen and Catherine”, as well as his nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and aunt.

His close friends DJ and Shane and his wide circle of “loyal friends” in the farming and rallying community and beyond, as well as cousins, in-laws, and extended family were also mentioned within the notice.

His funeral mass will be live streamed here.