GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED A fresh appeal for information that could help them solve the disappearance of a Kerry farmer missing from his home near Kenmare.

The missing man, Michael Gaine, lives on a farm in the isolated and rugged Moll’s Gap area the Macgillycuddy Reeks, to the north of Kenmare town.

Large-scale searches for the 56-year-old, who was last seen on Thursday morning, have been taking place in the area over recent days.

Around 200 people took part in yesterday’s search and a spokesman for the Irish Farmers Association has asked farm workers to remain vigilant.

A source said gardaí investigating the disappearance are “keeping an open mind” on what happened to him.

Gardaí have also shared CCTV images of Michael, who also goes by the name Mike, from the Centra in Kenmare from last Thursday morning.

He was seen buying phone credit in the convenience store at 9.48am.

“Michael is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“When last seen, Michael was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

“Gardaí and Michael’s family remain extremely concerned for his well-being,” the spokesperson said.

Investigators are not seeking volunteers for search teams today.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam or CCTV, or any other images from Thursday or Friday in the Kenmare town or Moll’s Gap area to get in touch.

Any one with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.