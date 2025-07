FOOTBALL FANS SHOULD not have to pay road tolls this weekend as they travel up to watch Kerry versus Donegal in the All-Ireland Final in Croke Park, according to Michael Healy Rae.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, the Kerry TD and junior minister suggested that the removal of motorway tolls would reduce traffic on the roads and the financial burden on fans.

“The tolls are making enough money every day of the week. Day and night, 24-hours-a-day, we’re all contributing and building up for the coffers of the operators,” he said.

“I would say that I really think at this time, especially this weekend, that the rolls should be open and let the people flow.”

Healy Rae, the forestry minister, said that there would be “an awful hold up” on the motorway should the tolls remain in operation. He suggested that the removal of the tolls would be a “nice gesture” to football fans.

“I wouldn’t discriminate against the good people of Donegal, either. I’m not just saying to let the Kerry fans flow,” he added.

Asked whether he would call for a similar measure for big events, such as a Taylor Swift concert, Healy Rae said: “Well, I’d be very passionate about GAA, but I don’t think I’d be as passionate about Taylor Swift.

“You won’t hear me looking for tolls to be open for Taylor Swift, or anybody else like that.

“I’m sure she’s a great person and a great entertainer, but you wouldn’t have the people travelling in the numbers that they’ll be travelling – young children, families being transported – to the All-Ireland final.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do, and maybe that they might listen,” he added.