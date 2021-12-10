#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 10 December 2021
Monkees singer and songwriter Michael Nesmith has died aged 78

While best known for being in The Monkees, Nesmith was also a successful novelist and businessman.

By Press Association Friday 10 Dec 2021, 7:24 PM
Michael Nesmith's family said he died peacefully at home.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MICHAEL NESMITH, SINGER and guitarist with The Monkees, has died at the age of 78.

Nesmith was best known as a member of the American pop quartet who achieved international fame in the 1960s, but was also a successful novelist and businessman.

A statement from his family said: “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Along with vocalist Davy Jones, drummer Micky Dolenz and bassist Peter Tork, Nesmith recorded some of the decade’s most enduring songs, including I’m A Believer, Daydream Believer and Last Train To Clarksville.

He also appeared in the group’s successful self-titled television series which first aired between 1966 and 1968.

After the band’s break-up, Nesmith continued his music career as a member of country rock group First National Band and as a solo artist.

He later worked as a filmmaker and won the first ever Grammy Award awarded for video of the year in 1981 for hour-long television show Elephant Parts.

Nesmith was also the executive producer of the cult sci-fi comedy film Repo Man, which starred Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton in 1984.

His death comes almost three years after bandmate Peter Tork, best known as the keyboardist and bassist in the quartet, died at the age of 77.

The Monkees’ British-born member Davy Jones died in 2012 aged 66.

Press Association

