MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS said that he is “absolutely committed” to serve as Taoiseach until November 2027, as he described the draft programme for government as “ambitious”.

Martin is expected to be appointed Taoiseach once plans are finalised betwen Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independents Group this week.

Negotiating teams hope to have the details ironed out this week to enable Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to be voted in as Taoiseach on 22 January, when the Dáil sits again.

According to a draft programme for government released today, Micheál Martin will serve as Taoiseach for the first three years of the new government, with Simon Harris taking the helm for the final two years of the term.

When asked about the three-year stint as Taoiseach this evening, Martin said his “intentions were to serve out the term fully”.

“I’m absolutely committed to serving up the term, because there’s an agenda of change,” Martin told RTÉ’s Six One News.

“I will work every day of those three years to do what I can to get this programme for government delivered to make life better for people,” he added.

“When you put yourself forward as leader of a party for Dáil elections, you want to be Taoiseach,” Martin said.

“I know there was a lot of speculation beforew the election, which frustrated me a bit because I want to be Taoiseach.”

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independents Group agreed today to a draft programme for Government after five weeks of negotiations, which Martin described as “very strong”.

The draft programme includes plans for the formation of a new transport police, a cut in childcare costs to €200 per month per child and a new social welfare payment to support people with cost of disability.

Martin said that the “fundamental objective” of the draft programme is the delivery of public service reform to “enable delivery of more houses faster for people”.

He added that the draft programme also features a “continued focus” on climate and biodiversity, as well as disability care, childare costs and a “helath-led approach” to drug use.

‘Copy and paste job’

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the incoming government’s draft programme is “nothing more than a copy and paste job” from five years ago.

Doherty accused Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independents of lacking the ambition and the big ideas required to address issues in health, housing and the cost of living.

“Today’s draft programme does nothing other than reinforce our view that this government made up of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Michael Lowry-led independents is the worst possible outcome for this country,” Doherty said.

“This is a tired and stale document that is completely devoid of the ambition and big ideas our people need and deserve.

“It will not lay a glove on dealing with the crises we see in housing, health and the cost of living.

Doherty added that the commitments made in the draft programme are “devoid of realistic or serious timelines for delivery”, citing the lack of an opening date for the National Children’s Hospital.

He said that Sinn Féin will “fight them tooth and nail”.

“This Programme for Government is further proof that this country sorely needs a dramatic change in direction, and in the new Dáil term we will keep working towards making that a reality.”