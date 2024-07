TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin is in the Horn of Africa today for a four day visit to Kenya and Ethiopia.

The trip will focus on the impact of Ireland’s development assistance programme and growing trade links with both countries, with Martin meeting with political leaders while there.

Today he will meet with Kenya’s President William Ruto in Nairobi who in recent weeks has been responding to growing cost-of-living protests against an unpopular and controversial tax bill. In response to the protests, in which at least 39 people were killed, Ruto axed the bill.

While in Kenya, the Tánaiste will also meet with students taking part in Young Scientist Kenya, a programme supported by Ireland to encourage STEM education.

Following this he will officiate at the regional launch of Ireland’s Horn of Africa Child Wasting Programme, which covers Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

On Wednesday the Tánaiste will take part in a number of trade, development and Irish community events before travelling to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

While there he will meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a number of development partners.

He will also host a reception to mark 30 years of Ireland’s diplomatic presence in Ethiopia.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said he looks forward to meeting both President Ruto and Prime Minister Ahmed and to discussing a range of issues including regional security and global crises, including conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan.

“This is a significant visit to strengthen Ireland’s economic, political and development ties with two important African countries. It is important that Ireland and Europe continue to strengthen our engagement and links across Africa,” he said.

The Tánaiste added that Ireland’s Africa Strategy highlights our commitment to building political, trade, cultural and people-to-people links across the continent and that this visit is an important component of that ongoing work.

“Ireland has a proud legacy in the Horn of Africa and that continues through the work of the Irish Aid programme and our NGO partners operating in the region. While the impact of climate change and conflict is threatening the lives and livelihoods of many people in the region, there are also critical opportunities to build peace and bolster innovation and development.

“I look forward to meeting with political, humanitarian and development partners to discuss how Ireland can continue to contribute to this. I also look forward also to meeting with members of the Irish community who continue to play an important role in both countries,” he added.