TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has called the recent escalations of violence in Lebanon and in the West Bank in Palestine “deeply alarming” during a speech at the United Nations Security Council.

Martin was speaking at a gathering of the Council convened by Slovenia, which currently holds the presidency, titled Leadership for Peace.

He spent most of his time expressing concern for the growing conflict in the Middle East, but also addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the civil war in Sudan.

“We meet at a dangerous moment,” Martin told the Council.

He said he was “deeply concerned about spiralling violence in the Middle East” and described the death, destruction and “unimaginable human suffering” of people in Gaza as “truly horrific and completely unacceptable”.

“Israel’s response to the Hamas attack has been completely disproportionate,” he said of the almost year-long Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that followed the attacks of 7 October last year.

“The violence must stop now,” Martin said, reiterating the Irish government’s call for a ceasefire, a hostage release deal and “a massive surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza”.

He said these must be prioritised but instead the conflict has expanded into the West Bank and Lebanon.

“This reckless escalation is deeply alarming.”

The Tánaiste said he was “appalled” at the increase in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as ongoing efforts to undermine the Palestinian Authority, the party that has limited power to govern the territory.

Martin also condemned the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah for its attacks on Israel “and its malign role in Lebanon and the region”.

“But massive and indiscriminate airstrikes on densely populated areas in Lebanon are resulting in a shocking loss of life,” he said, adding that in his view, they constituted a violation of international humanitarian law.

“These attacks are on a sovereign state and UN member. Israel has an obligation to abide by International Humanitarian Law. I call on it to do so.”

Martin also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, which count among them 350 Irish troops, saying that UNIFIL has “played an invaluable role” in the country.

“A regional war would be disastrous,” he said, “including for Israel.”

“We must step back from the brink before it is too late.”

He reiterated Ireland’s position that the only viable path to a peaceful settlement between Israel and Palestine is through a two-state solution and pointed to last week’s UN General Assembly’s acceptance of the ICJ advisory opinion on the illegality of Israel’s occupation of Palestine as “a step in the right direction”.

Moving from the Middle East to Europe, Martin said, “Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine is a threat to European and global security”.

“A permanent member of this Council is seeking to change borders by force. It is weaponising food, energy and migration,” he said.

“There cannot be impunity for such wholesale breaches of international law,” adding that “Ireland stands in full solidarity with Ukraine”.

On the humanitarian crisis brought on by the Sudanese civil war, Martin referred to “reports of horrendous abuses against civilians, particularly women and girls”.

“We need to speak with one voice: to demand a ceasefire, humanitarian access, protection of civilians, and accountability for human rights abuses.

“We also need to see external actors behave responsibly and cease their involvement and support for the conflict.”

The Tánaiste announced additional funding for both Sudan and Lebanon, to be distributed via the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), with a humanitarian package of €2 million being split between the two countries.

As a consequence, Ireland’s funding for Sudan this year will rise to €14 million, and for Lebanon, over €5 million.

“This additional humanitarian funding will support people in desperate need in both Sudan and Lebanon. There are an estimated 3.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Lebanon, while situation in Sudan remains dire with half the population – over 25 million people – facing acute hunger,” he said.

An event earlier today hosted by US President Joe Biden on Ukrainian reconstruction and attended by Mícheál Martin, announced a Joint Declaration of Support for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine.

“Ireland’s decision to sign up to the Joint Declaration is in keeping with the Government’s policy of support for Ukraine, including the recent bilateral agreement on Support and Cooperation between Ireland and Ukraine,” he said.

With reporting from Steven Fox