TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he expects the consumer protection watchdog to investigate the pricing of Oasis tickets after many fans complained following their going on sale yesterday.

Speaking in Skibbereen, Co Cork, Martin described as “quite shocking” the escalating prices which Oasis fans experienced whilst buying tickets for next summer’s Croke Park gigs.

“We have the competition and consumer authority and I think there is a role there for it, which is the body designated to do these things, to investigate this,” Martin said.

“But more broadly speaking, I do think we need a strong reflection on this kind of runaway inflation on costs for concerts of these kinds with so many people looking forward to it.

“Clearly, it is beyond the reach of many many people to purchase or to be in a position to be able to afford a ticket to a concert given the rampant acceleration of price increases.

“There is still time for redemption I would hope and I would hope all of those organising this could reflect on what has transpired because certainly there are a lot of disappointed people out there from the perspective of what they would see as price gouging. “

The debacle over tickets prices has led others to call for an investigation into Ticketmaster.

With reporting from David Mac Redmond