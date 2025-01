MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS described the chaotic scenes in the Dáil today as “the subversion of the Irish Constitution”.

The Dáil met at 11am this morning and was supposed to be voting on a new Taoiseach, with the Fianna Fáil leader the only contender with enough support backing him to take on the role.

But there was chaos in the Dáil chamber due to the ongoing row over the Regional Independents potentially getting opposition speaking rights.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy suspended the Dáil twice before a 45-minute break was requested to allow the whips of each party to meet to try to come to a resolution.

When the Dáil returned at 4pm, Government chief whip Hildegarde Naughton said the proceedings should go ahead as planned and Murphy initiated the procedure for the nomination of the Taoiseach.

However, opposition TDs began to protest again, with shouts of “it’s a disgrace” across the chamber. Murphy then adjourned the Dáil until 9am tomorrow morning.

Speaking to reporters outside Leinster House this evening, Martin said “the most fundamental obligation” of the Dáil is to elected a Taoiseach and a Government.

“That opportunity was denied today by a premeditated, coordinated and choreographed position by the opposition, and particularly by the Sinn Féin party,” he said.

It’s fair to say Simon Harris and Micheal Martin are not happy. pic.twitter.com/6k3Xy0Xbjg — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) January 22, 2025

“There was numerous attempts to facilitate agreement. At various times, people thought agreements had been arrived at, and it became very clear to us that there was no intention ever to reach agreement on the nomination of a Taoiseach or a Government.

This is the first time, I think, in over 100 years, that the Dáil has failed to elect a government, to fulfill its constitutional obligation.

Martin said “any other issues pale in significance” in comparison to that “fundamental obligation”.

Simon Harris described what happened in the Dáil as “utterly farcical”.

The Fine Gael leader said there was a clear majority of the people’s representatives “ready and willing” to elect the next government.

“Instead, what we saw was an effort to obstruct, an effort to shout down, an effort to disrespect the Ceann Comhairle and her constitutional office, and ultimately preventing a majority of the democratically elected representatives of Dáil Éireann to discharge their duty and their mandate to elect a Taoiseach.”

‘Stunt politics on speed’

Harris was strongly critical of the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who was among the opposition TDs in the Dáil to oppose members of the Regional Independents being given opposition speaking rights.

“There’s only one leader who spoke today in Dáil Éireann. The Sinn Féin leader. Neither the leader of Fianna Fáil nor the leader Fine Gael got to open their mouth,” Harris said.

“There’s only one leader who spoke, and she spoke with one purpose and one purpose only: to stop a government being formed. To stop a Taoiseach being elected. To obstruct, to spin, to divert and to distract. To conflate different issues. But there is no conflating.

The people of Ireland will see through this. The people of Ireland are smart and canny, and they know exactly what happened today. What happened today was stunt politics on speed led by Mary Lou McDonald.

When members of the media said that McDonald was not the only opposition party leader to oppose the speaking rights at the heart of the row, Harris said: “Correct. She was ably assisted by others.”

He said that a committee was due to meet tomorrow to progress issues related to Dáil business.

When asked whether Independent TD and member of the Regional Independents Michael Lowry was in government or not, the Fine Gael leader said: “That’s not the issue.

“Micheál Martin and Simon Harris have no role in deciding what the Ceann Comhairle’s directions are in relation to technical groups. None whatsoever. That is a ruling of the Ceann Comhairle.

“People apply to be a technical group. The Ceann Comhairle makes a decision on who is and who isn’t. The Ceann Comhairle also made it very clear that all of these issues will be resolved, that there will be a Dáil reform committee set up, that it would meet tomorrow and that there would be a resolution to this to the satisfaction of everyone.”

Fine Gael whip Hildegarde Naughton told reporters that at the meetings of party whips today, there had been an agreement to pass a motion tonight to form a Dáil Reform Committee that would meet for the first time tomorrow and to resolve the issue of the speaking rights row.

But, she said, “all bets were off” when the Dáil resumed and the opposition once again protested the proceedings.

‘Intimidation’

Micheál Martin also said that Verona Murphy was “treated in an appalling manner”.

“I think the Ceann Comhairle was bullied from the outset. I think there were comments made that should never have been made, by Deputy Matt Carthy in particular.”

He also said he believed there was “attempted intimidation” and an effort “to hold the government to ransom”.

“It’s an extraordinary situation that someone can attempt to rationalise the idea that you don’t vote on the nomination of the Taoiseach. That you deny a legitimate democratic, parliamentary process of voting,” Martin continued.

“This has never happened in the history of the State before. By all means, have your disagreements, but this is very fundamental, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m in Dáil Éireann since 1989. I’ve never witnessed this. There is no excuse for it. No justification for it.”

Asked if he accepted the opposition having concerns about having to share their speaking time with government backbenchers, Harris said there were proposals put forward today to try and address issues in relation to speaking time going forward.

“The people who got elected as TDs for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and independents also have a mandate in Dáil Eireann,” he said.

“It was crystal clear to everyone when they got out of the bed this morning that there was a majority of the people’s representatives, who have mandates as well, who wanted to elect a taoiseach and a government today to discharge their constitutional duties.

“And Dáil Éireann has ended today without that opportunity being allowed because of these shenanigans.”