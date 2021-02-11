'If invited, I will go”: Taoiseach expects he would be vaccinated if travelling to Washington for St Patrick’s Day

The Taoiseach said getting vaccinated before travelling to the White House would be "the wise thing to do".

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that if US President Joe Biden extended an invitation to him to travel to the White House for St Patrick’s Day he would accept it.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Taoiseach said: “If invited, I will go.”

There has been much debate about whether Martin should travel to the US this March, if invited, with Sinn Féin stating that he should not go given the Covid-19 pandemic.

If invited, Martin said he expects he would need to be vaccinated before travelling to Washington DC.

The Taoiseach said the invite had not been extended as of yet, but said either way, the day would be marked in “some shape or form”.

He said he is “relaxed” about the day, stating that it is “great opportunity and always has been for Ireland”.

He said it is important that both administrations work out what the optimal way is to mark the day this year.

Officials are currently working out what the “best way” is to mark the day, he said.

Martin said Biden is also keen to strengthen the relationship between Ireland and the US, adding that Ireland has a unique opportunity each year to meet with the US president.

In an interview with TheJournal.ie last year, Martin said the St Patrick’s Day celebration in the White House is “a significant one for Ireland” and is one that should be maintained.

In 2020, then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had to cut short his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US due to the evolving coronavirus situation back home.

Varadkar gave a national address about the nationwide lockdown in Ireland from opposite the White House on 12 March.