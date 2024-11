STORMONT FIRST MINISTER Michelle O’Neill has become the first senior Sinn Féin figure to take part in any Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Northern Ireland after laying a wreath during an event at Belfast City Hall

O’Neill said her attendance is a demonstration of her determination to fulfil her pledge to be a “First Minister for all”.

A message on the wreath read: “As First Minister, I wish to take our society beyond old limits, to build bridges and to a shared future together.

The note on the wreath laid by First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Alamy Alamy

“Today I remember all lives lost in the horror of war and conflict – past and present.”

Asked about republicans expressing discomfort with her attendance, O’Neill said she understood there were different perspectives but added: “This is about looking forward to the future”

The Sinn Féin vice president attended the commemoration alongside DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who also laid a wreath and said the focus should be on remembrance rather than who had attended.

Advertisement

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said today was 'not about politics'. Alamy Alamy

Asked on whether she acknowledged Ms O’Neill’s attendance was significant, she said: “Today is not about politics – it is not something I am going to engage in.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets outside City Hall as Armed Forces members participated in the ceremony.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn attended the annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen, where hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

Eleven people who had gathered to pay their respects to the war dead were killed and dozens injured in the no-warning blast on 8 November 1987, minutes before the Remembrance Sunday ceremony was due to start.

A 12th victim of the Poppy Day bombing died 13 years later having never woken from a coma. Taoiseach Simon Harris decided not to attend the commemoration on advice from officials that it would not be attended by the senior representatives of the Executive.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall Alamy Alamy

Harris’ absence was a rare break with the tradition of the sitting Taoiseach attending the event. The commemoration falls two days after he formally announced an election in Ireland.

The Irish Government was represented by Harris’ Fine Gael party colleague and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is not seeking re-election. A range of other events to pay tribute to the war dead took place across Northern Ireland today.

President Michael D Higgins said he would lay a wreath in remembrance of all those who have died in war as he attends the National Service of Remembrance in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald also said she would attend the Dublin service.