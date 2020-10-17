#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Migrant boats cross the Channel as hundreds greet asylum seekers at barracks

Up to 200 people gathered outside a military barracks in Kent where asylum-seekers are being housed.

By Press Association Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 5:22 PM
9 minutes ago 2,204 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5236444
Image: PA
Image: PA

DOZENS OF PEOPLE are believed to have reached the UK today on small boats as recent rough seas calmed.

Meanwhile, up to 200 people gathered outside a military barracks in Kent where asylum-seekers are being housed to greet their “new neighbours”.

Local residents as well as people from further afield cheered and danced outside Napier Barracks in Folkestone, chanting “we love you” to those within.

Many of those inside cheered and called back to the well-wishers, with some holding up signs of their own.

A small group of counter-protesters was also present.

There was a heavy police presence in place to watch over the hour-long demonstration, and one person was arrested.

As winter approaches, crossings have become increasingly difficult with relatively few believed to have successfully made it to Britain in October.

But, despite the chill, low winds today have seen a substantial number of people attempt the dangerous crossing.

In Dover, several people wrapped in blankets and wearing lifejackets were seen arriving after likely being picked up out at sea.

They came into the harbour aboard patrol boat Hunter, one of several Border Force vessels busy today.

The significant Border Force presence in the English Channel has been assisted by the coastguard helicopter and French patrol ships.

Many of those arriving via the Channel in recent months have been housed at Napier Barracks, which has been converted to house around 400 asylum seekers.

The Home Office has confirmed that one individual who had been living at the site has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dozens of well-wishers assembled at the barracks on Saturday to welcome the asylum seekers who have been arriving in recent weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Many of those who stood outside bore placards with messages of solidarity in English and Arabic, some of which were fixed to the barracks fence.

Groups of well-wishers shouted through gaps in the site boundary and waved to those inside, many of whom waved back.

There were outbreaks of clapping and cheering in the festive atmosphere.

Migrant charity worker Bridget Chapman, of Kent Refugee Action Network, told the PA news agency: “It’s a really fantastic, inspiring collection of local community groups and national refugee support groups.

“There’s a narrative that has been put forward by a group of people saying that these fellow human beings aren’t wanted in Folkestone and we know that isn’t the case.”

A small group of counter-protesters also gathered near the gates to the site.

A significant policing presence was deployed outside the barracks and in the surrounding area.

While the demonstrations were peaceful, police were seen moving one man away from the crowd.

One person was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, Kent Police confirmed.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie