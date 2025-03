MIGRANTS IN IRELAND are more likely to be in work than Irish-born residents, but they also spend a lot more on housing.

That’s according to a new report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), which looked at how migrants are faring in employment, education, social inclusion and active citizenship.

Overall, migrant employment rates have remained higher than those of Irish-born residents since 2022. However, outcomes for migrants vary depending on their place of birth.

In 2024, migrants born in the EU, Asia and the rest of the world had broadly better labour market outcomes than Irish-born residents.

Those born in Europe but not in the EU had poorer labour market outcomes. Other groups had similar or worse labour market outcomes, depending on the indicator.

In recent years, African employment rates have risen and unemployment rates have fallen, with both figures now similar to those of Irish-born residents.

Cost of living

Migrants are much more likely to experience high housing costs, with 37% spending more than a third of their income on housing, compared to 9% of Irish-born residents spending the same.

They also face higher levels of poverty and deprivation than Irish-born residents. This primarily affects those born in eastern Europe and outside the EU.

Of those born outside the EU, 20% are considered ‘at risk of poverty’, compared to 11% of Irish-born residents.

The ESRI categorises a household as being at risk of poverty when their income is below 60% of the national equivalised median income.

Education

Migrants have higher levels of educational attainment than Irish-born people overall.

Across 2021 to 2023, 59% of working-age foreign-born residents had tertiary (third-level) education, compared to 42% of Irish-born residents.

Tertiary education rates also vary by place of birth, with the lowest figure among those born in eastern Europe (38%), and the highest among those born in Asia (79%).

Migrant students, at 15 years of age, score lower on English reading and maths tests compared to non-migrant students.

However, the rate of migrant children leaving school early was similar to the rate of the Irish-born population.