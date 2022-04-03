Have you seen Miguel? 41-year-old missing from County Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in finding Miguel Cordosa who has been missing from County Meath.

Miguel was last seen on 1 April at his home in Asbourne. A garda spokesperson said he is described as 5’ 10” in height, shaven and has short brown hair.

When last seen Miguel was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, dark coloured jacket, dark coloured pants and a light coloured t-shirt.

“It is believed that Miguel may be in the area’s of Limerick or Galway. Gardaí and Miguel’s family are concerned for his welfare,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information on Miguel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.