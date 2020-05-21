Fundraiser raises €158,000 for four children in Kildare orphaned after dad died from Covid-19

A GOFUNDME PAGE set up for four children who were left orphaned after their father died from Covid-19 has raised almost €160,000.

Miguel Plangca, who was originally from the Philippines, passed away from the virus last week, leaving behind his children Mikee, Michael, John and Chekie.

The family have been living in the Naas area for a number of years, and their mother died from cancer around six years ago.

Miguel’s death has left the children orphaned, and now they are in the care of their aunt Fely, friends, and members of the Filipino community in Kildare, who set up the fundraiser for them.

Although the initial funding target was €5,000, the page has raised over €158,000 for the four children.

“We would like to appeal to you to continue pray for the children of Miguel Plangca, the second and hopefully the last Filipino who succumbs to Covid-19,” the page reads.

“Please continue to pray for them and all those who are affected by the pandemic.”