This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fundraiser raises €158,000 for four children in Kildare orphaned after dad died from Covid-19

The family have been living in the Naas area for a number of years.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 May 2020, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 15,625 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104253
Image: GoFundMe
Image: GoFundMe

A GOFUNDME PAGE set up for four children who were left orphaned after their father died from Covid-19 has raised almost €160,000.

Miguel Plangca, who was originally from the Philippines, passed away from the virus last week, leaving behind his children Mikee, Michael, John and Chekie.

The family have been living in the Naas area for a number of years, and their mother died from cancer around six years ago.

Miguel’s death has left the children orphaned, and now they are in the care of their aunt Fely, friends, and members of the Filipino community in Kildare, who set up the fundraiser for them.

Although the initial funding target was €5,000, the page has raised over €158,000 for the four children.

“We would like to appeal to you to continue pray for the children of Miguel Plangca, the second and hopefully the last Filipino who succumbs to Covid-19,” the page reads.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Please continue to pray for them and all those who are affected by the pandemic.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie