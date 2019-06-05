This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Miley Cyrus speaks out after man grabs her 'without consent' at event

The incident happened at an event in Spain.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 9,265 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4669173
Image: Jennifer Graylock
Image: Jennifer Graylock

POPSTAR MILEY CYRUS has spoken out after a man grabbed her in public at an event.

In footage she shared online, the man is seen grabbing her by the hair before taking her around the neck with his arm and then kissing her on the cheek.

Cyrus commented on Twitter that the man grabbed her without her consent.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.

“She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.

“She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

Tweet by @Ashley O Source: Ashley O/Twitter

Cyrus was with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the time of the incident, but as he was standing in front of her he didn’t see it unfold.

After the incident, the singer shared some of the responses she received – including one which said ‘you wanted to be ‘sexy’, what do you expect?’

Tweet by @Ashley O Source: Ashley O/Twitter

The popstar has just released a new EP, and also stars in an episode of Black Mirror – which launches on Netflix today. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie