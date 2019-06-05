Miley Cyrus speaks out after man grabs her 'without consent' at event

POPSTAR MILEY CYRUS has spoken out after a man grabbed her in public at an event.

In footage she shared online, the man is seen grabbing her by the hair before taking her around the neck with his arm and then kissing her on the cheek.

Cyrus commented on Twitter that the man grabbed her without her consent.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.

“She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.

“She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

Source: Ashley O/Twitter

Cyrus was with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the time of the incident, but as he was standing in front of her he didn’t see it unfold.

After the incident, the singer shared some of the responses she received – including one which said ‘you wanted to be ‘sexy’, what do you expect?’

Source: Ashley O/Twitter

The popstar has just released a new EP, and also stars in an episode of Black Mirror – which launches on Netflix today.