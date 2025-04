TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS will bring a memo to Cabinet setting out plans to roll-out Ireland’s first ever military radar programme.

Earlier this month Harris, who is also Defence Minister, had flagged that he intended on having the programme be rolled out next year and be fully operational by 2028.

The system will have the ability to detect aircraft designed not to be seen or that have their transponders turned off. It can identify hostile and surveillance aircraft and hijacked aircraft.

It is expected that Harris will inform Cabinet that his department has identified four countries that it will enter into formal negotiations with, with a view to having the roll-out from next year.

The negotiations will involve official discussions with the four countries, all as yet unnamed, before a preferred bidder is selected later in the year.

Once the bidder has been selected and the roll-out begins, it is understood that the radar will be made up of three elements: a land based long range primary radar, ground based air defence systems, and a maritime radar.

Harris is expected to stress to Cabinet the importance of knowing what is occurring in the State’s airspace, and that implementing an effective radar system will act as a deterrent.

The Commission on the Defence Forces has previously recommended that the roll-out be treated as a top priority.