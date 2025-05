A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences after a car collided with pedestrians in Co Down.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which have been described as serious.

The collision occurred last night in Millisle, Co Down, with police officers from PSNI receiving a report shortly after 11pm. The vehicle collided with pedestrians outside a pub on the village’s Main Street.

Detective Inspector Oonagh Ryan said, “It was reported that the vehicle involved, turned around and drove past the licensed premises again before making off from the scene.”

The car was located a short time later outside Walkers Lane in Millisle. The man was then arrested. He remains in custody.

Motorists are advised that Main Street, Millisle is currently closed, and to seek alternative routes.

Anyone with any footage or who may have witnessed the incident have been encouraged to get in touch with police.