Family 'devastated' that school for children with autism not ready for September opening

THE PARENTS OF two boys with autism have told of their disappointment after it emerged the school they were supposed to start this September will not be ready until later this year.

Gillian and Darren Milne appeared on RTÉ’s Prime Time during the summer to speak about their experience of trying to get an education for their twin boys Kyle and Ryan.

Speaking in the aftermath of that broadcast, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had watched the programme, and that it’s “not good enough”.

He added: “The state has failed the Milne family, and Ryan and Kyle in particular, in terms of providing a proper, comprehensive education … that would be appropriate to their needs.”

He added that the Milnes had applied for places for the boys in two schools and had been refused.

But speaking again on Prime Time last night, the Milnes spoke of their disappointment that the special needs school in north Dublin they were preparing to send their children to will now not be ready until at least October.

The boys’ mother, Gillian Milne, said that the school building in Swords, north Dublin, is not yet ready.

“Ryan and Kyle have been 11 years at home. We really thought this September is going to be our September,” she told RTÉ’s Prime Time.

“Why can’t they be like every other child getting ready to go back to school? If Ryan and Kyle didn’t have special needs, they would be going to the local school around the corner. There wouldn’t be a problem.”

Gillian added that she has been in constant contact with the department over her sons’ education.

“Yesterday was when we really found out for definite that we were offered a school place, but there is no actual school ready – and it won’t be for 1 September.”

“Yes, there is a letter from the department with an actual offer, but it’s a letter with an offer. There is no school,” Gillian said.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.