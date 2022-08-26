Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 26 August 2022
Advertisement

Family 'devastated' that school for children with autism not ready for September opening

Gillian and Darren Milne appeared on RTÉ’s Prime Time to speak about their experience.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 26 Aug 2022, 8:13 AM
23 minutes ago 2,111 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5849922
Image: Shutterstock/archideaphoto
Image: Shutterstock/archideaphoto

THE PARENTS OF two boys with autism have told of their disappointment after it emerged the school they were supposed to start this September will not be ready until later this year. 

Gillian and Darren Milne appeared on RTÉ’s Prime Time during the summer to speak about their experience of trying to get an education for their twin boys Kyle and Ryan. 

Speaking in the aftermath of that broadcast, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had watched the programme, and that it’s “not good enough”.

He added: “The state has failed the Milne family, and Ryan and Kyle in particular, in terms of providing a proper, comprehensive education … that would be appropriate to their needs.”

He added that the Milnes had applied for places for the boys in two schools and had been refused. 

But speaking again on Prime Time last night, the Milnes spoke of their disappointment that the special needs school in north Dublin they were preparing to send their children to will now not be ready until at least October. 

The boys’ mother, Gillian Milne, said that the school building in Swords, north Dublin, is not yet ready.

“Ryan and Kyle have been 11 years at home. We really thought this September is going to be our September,” she told RTÉ’s Prime Time.

“Why can’t they be like every other child getting ready to go back to school? If Ryan and Kyle didn’t have special needs, they would be going to the local school around the corner. There wouldn’t be a problem.”

Gillian added that she has been in constant contact with the department over her sons’ education. 

“Yesterday was when we really found out for definite that we were offered a school place, but there is no actual school ready – and it won’t be for 1 September.”

“Yes, there is a letter from the department with an actual offer, but it’s a letter with an offer. There is no school,” Gillian said.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie