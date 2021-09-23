#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Tánaiste hints at minimum wage increase due to rising cost of living

The national minimum wage is €10.20 per hour

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 5:54 PM
27 minutes ago 2,396 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556452
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has indicated that there will be an increase in the minimum wage in the next year. 

Less than three weeks out from the budget, Varadkar said the rising cost of living needed to be accounted for in both social welfare rates and wages. 

Earlier this month the CSO recorded that 12-month inflation in August 2021 was 2.8%, the highest level in 10 years. 

Currently, the national minimum wage is €10.20 per hour after it increased by €0.10 on 1 January 2021. 

Varadkar was responding to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice who said that “energy prices have soared” and have put pressure on families.  

“You will say that people will get more in their fuel allowance but I am talking about middle Ireland here, Taoiseach (sic), which is paying more on fuel to bring their kids to school, paying more to go to work and more to heat their homes. Middle Ireland does not get any of those subsidies,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In response, the Tánaiste said that wages and allowances do need to increase in line with inflation

“The point the deputy makes about middle Ireland is absolutely right.  In the budget we are looking at things like an increase in the fuel allowance and increases in pensions and social welfare so that people can keep up with the rise in the cost of living,” Varadkar said. 

“It is not an increase; it is really just indexation, and the same thing applies to our working people too.  That is why we need pay increases and there will be pay increases in most parts of the economy in the coming year, including the public service, as well as an increase in the minimum wage.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie