How much is the minimum wage set to go up by next year? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The average rent of a house in Ireland.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 7:00 PM
23 minutes ago 1,138 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4943821
Image: Shutterstock/hanohiki
Image: Shutterstock/hanohiki

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

230: The number of Democrats in the US House of Representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third US president in history to be impeached by the House.

€1,243: The average rent of a house in Ireland, according to the latest quarterly index from the Residential Tenancies Board.

30c: The hourly increase to the national minimum wage that will kick in from 1 February, rising to €10.10 per hour.

11,000: The number of Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines recalled by household appliance manufacturer Whirlpool due to a potential fire risk.

2,900: The number of refugees that will be welcomed to Ireland over the next four years through an updated protection programme in place since 2015. 

389: The number of journalists who were jailed around the world this year, according to Reporters Without Borders. 

€30,000: The amount of money spent by the Galway University Foundation on 102 taxis over a three-year period, prompting criticism from the Charities Regulatory.

16: The number of years that the Fitzwilliam Card Club was in business for before it closed its doors this week citing “the legal threat” posed to the business by new gambling laws. 

42%: The rise in the average cost of motor insurance in the last decade despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of individual claims over the same period.

2,829: The number of people who used the 41 Dublin Bus route in the first five nights after it began its 24-hour service.

€13,499: The money spent by Fine Gael promoting their four by-election candidates throughout November via advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

