SENIOR AND JUNIOR ministers may owe money to the state as a result of an administrative error which saw incorrect amounts taken from their pension deductions.

Up to 13,000 retired public servants’ pension deductions – the amount of money removed from pre-tax pay for their pension – are to be checked for anomalies.

Public expenditure minister Jack Chambers, speaking to reporters today, said not all ex-state employees have had errors in payments. He said the situation was “unacceptable”.

He confirmed that some current and former cabinet and junior ministers have been impacted by the “administrative error”, which relates to pension decisions and contributions relating to salaries, allowances and other income

The deputy Fianna Fáil leader said the majority of ministers will owe money to the state, meaning the incorrect amount of money was accidentally reduced from ministerial salaries and placed in the officeholders’ lucrative pension scheme.

“I’m not in a position to disclose the individual amounts,” he said. “However, the amounts range from hundreds of euro in some instances, to the low-thirty thousands. ”

Public expenditure minister Jack Chambers said the situation was "unacceptable". © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

“A number of ministers are also due refunds, ranging from hundreds of euro to the low twenty thousands,” he added.

Chambers said: “In short, due to administrative errors, members of the current government, some members of the previous government and a number of officeholders have had the incorrect application of pension deductions.”

He said a review process is commencing today and those impacted will be contacted. The National Shared Services Office is currently probing the scale of the errors after updating the minister about the issue.